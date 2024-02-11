Ford Motor’s (F) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $12.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

