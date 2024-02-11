Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 141,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 102,697 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 38,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

