Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 141,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,697 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 38,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

