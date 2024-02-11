Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Capital One Financial cut shares of Fortinet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.13.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

