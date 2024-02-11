Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.13.

Shares of FTNT opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 141,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,697 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 38,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

