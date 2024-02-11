Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

NYSE:FET opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $192.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $33.84.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut sold 1,449 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $31,935.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 567.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 497,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1,259.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 219,978 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,776,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 143,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,191,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

