Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:FET opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $192.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $33.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Forum Energy Technologies
In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut sold 1,449 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $31,935.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Forum Energy Technologies
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.