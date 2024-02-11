Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Raised to $29.00 at JMP Securities

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRSH. Barclays cut their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.88.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 0.99. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.

In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $105,009.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,294.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,589 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,644,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,002,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 1,641.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 314,174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 413,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Freshworks by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

