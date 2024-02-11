FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By Scotiabank (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of C$644.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$669.09 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.31.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$6.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.71. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$44,178.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

