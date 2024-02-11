Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

Genpact Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE G traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $36.53. 2,750,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.58.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Mizuho started coverage on Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on G

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 305.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 41,368 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 41.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,166,000 after buying an additional 65,870 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.