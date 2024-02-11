Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.37.

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $136.00. 1,522,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average of $121.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

