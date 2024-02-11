Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.88.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock.
GLOB stock opened at $242.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.43. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 1.39.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
