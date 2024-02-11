Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

GOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.30 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0115 per share. This is a positive change from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 272,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $1,023,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 185.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 129,298 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

