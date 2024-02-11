Gordon Haskett Lowers BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) to Hold

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

