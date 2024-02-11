Greenleaf Trust Has $11.11 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,173 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.42. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

