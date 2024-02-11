Greenleaf Trust Has $167.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,605,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.9% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $167,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

