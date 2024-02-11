Greenleaf Trust Has $75.44 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $75,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

