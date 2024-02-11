Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $135.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.38. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $233.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

