Greenleaf Trust Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $175.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $176.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

