Greenleaf Trust Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $222.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

