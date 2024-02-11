Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $550.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.61. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

