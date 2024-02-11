Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $8.22 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,100.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.52 or 0.00570727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00149430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053831 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.00255432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00166277 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

