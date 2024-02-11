Grin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.24 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0825 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $8.10 million and $1.24 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,313.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.82 or 0.00581250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00149858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.14 or 0.00250730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00166851 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

