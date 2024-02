Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.61

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and traded as high as $54.11. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $54.03, with a volume of 18,848 shares.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.