H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Position Increased by New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. H World Group comprises 13.5% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in H World Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in H World Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in H World Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

H World Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.89. 791,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,663. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $53.52.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.88 million. H World Group had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 26.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

