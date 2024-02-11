Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.33.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 54.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after buying an additional 482,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after buying an additional 477,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $43,195,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2,249.7% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 392,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after buying an additional 376,106 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.