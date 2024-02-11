Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $5.86 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

