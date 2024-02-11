HC Wainwright Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.04) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.93). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iterum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.61.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, Director Michael W. Dunne bought 20,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,870.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iterum Therapeutics news, Director Michael W. Dunne bought 25,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Dunne purchased 20,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,870.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,500. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $214,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Further Reading

