Head-To-Head Analysis: Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) vs. Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Healthcare Realty Trust and Klépierre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 7 3 0 2.30 Klépierre 1 2 1 0 2.00

Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 17.34%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Klépierre.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust -20.24% -3.70% -2.03% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Klépierre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $932.64 million 6.33 $40.90 million ($0.72) -21.54 Klépierre $1.30 billion N/A $437.45 million N/A N/A

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Summary

Klépierre beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

About Klépierre

(Get Free Report)

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.4 billion at June 30, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's "A-list". These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.