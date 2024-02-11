Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 3,874 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,060,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80,381 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 981,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 326,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 51,474 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.41.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 2.1 %

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.71. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

