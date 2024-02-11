Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,243 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEX opened at $212.14 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $213.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

