Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $181,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BCE by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,418,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 74,757 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of BCE by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 78,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $37.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.742 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Read Our Latest Report on BCE

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.