Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $180,000 Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $88.66 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $66,306.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $804,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock worth $5,147,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

