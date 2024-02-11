Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $185,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,495 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $55.44 and a one year high of $105.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.46.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

