Headlands Technologies LLC Trims Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in F5 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after purchasing an additional 163,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in F5 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $196,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,048. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $186.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

