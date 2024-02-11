Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 3.6 %

PEAK stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. 13,320,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,649. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $26.80.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 214.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

