Helium Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Billion (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Helium has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $8.02 or 0.00016590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $17.79 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Helium Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,875,442 coins. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

