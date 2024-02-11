Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $213.00 target price on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.00.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $195.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.41 and a 200-day moving average of $199.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

