Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $136.90

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.90 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 136.20 ($1.71). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.72), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Hibernia REIT Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £906.02 million and a P/E ratio of 35.10.
Hibernia REIT Company Profile
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.
