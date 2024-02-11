Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $204.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $192.16 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $198.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $297,849,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

