Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HON opened at $194.84 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.66 and its 200-day moving average is $192.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

