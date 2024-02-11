Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) VP Katherine Anne Lane Sells 1,468 Shares

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $363.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.40. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $363.36.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2,983.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

