Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

