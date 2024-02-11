Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $26.91.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
