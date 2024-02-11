Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,150 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $77.16. 8,317,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,931,629. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

