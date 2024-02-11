Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 2,505 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. ResMed makes up approximately 1.5% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,794,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE RMD traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,329. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.93.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

