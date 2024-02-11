Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $59.02. 986,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,804. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAF. TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

