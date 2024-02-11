Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIND. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,476,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,347,000 after acquiring an additional 46,012 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 23,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $178,707.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,344.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 27,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $231,605.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,565 shares in the company, valued at $687,592.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 23,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $178,707.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,344.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of LIND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 175,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,274. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.89. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.13.
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.
