Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIND. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,476,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,347,000 after acquiring an additional 46,012 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 23,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $178,707.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,344.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 27,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $231,605.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,565 shares in the company, valued at $687,592.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 23,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $178,707.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,344.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIND

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of LIND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 175,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,274. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.89. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.