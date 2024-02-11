Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

WM traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $190.44.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,380. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.62.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

