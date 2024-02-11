Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. 5,688,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,704. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

