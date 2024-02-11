Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $56.15. 3,484,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,717,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.65. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.35.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

