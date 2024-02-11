Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,611 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 386,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,686. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

